PMB Extends PTF Mandate

By Adejumo Enock



The President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has extended the mandate of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19

The extension is due to the second wave of the coronavirus.



Buhari extended the PTF’s mandate till March 2021



President Buhari on Tuesday said the nation cannot afford to lose the gains of the past nine months in the fight against the pandemic.



The Chairman of the PTF and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha, alongside other members submitted their report to the President at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.