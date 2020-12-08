PMB Renominates Kuru, Uneze, Ismail As Directors of AMCON

By Adejumo Enock

The President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari has renominated Ahmed Kuru as Managing Director and Mr. Eberechukwu Uneze and Mr. Aminu Ismail as Executive Directors of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria.

This was disclosed by the Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Garba Shehu via his verified twitter account @GarShehu on Monday.

According to his tweet, “This was contained in a letter to the President of the Senate seeking confirmation of the nominees by the Upper Chamber in accordance with Section 10(1) of the AMCON Act, 2010”.

“Similarly, in another letter to the President of the Senate in compliance with Sections 5(4) and 8(3) of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) Act, 2010”.

He added that “President Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the nominations of Mr Bello Hassan as the Managing Director, and Mr Mustapha Muhammad Ibrahim as Executive Director of the corporation”.

The proposed appointment is for a final term of five years as the two nominees are to succeed Mr Umaru Ibrahim and Prince Aghatise Erediuwa whose second terms end on December 8, 2020 as Managing Director and Executive Director (Operations) respectively.

Furthermore, he added that Hon. Omolola Abiola Edewor is to continue as Executive Director (Corporate Services) in the NDIC until her second and final term ends on January 24, 2020