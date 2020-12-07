Pogba’s Time At ManU Is Up – Agent

By Onwuka Gerald

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola has said the midfielder’s playing career at the club is finished.

His disclosure comes less than 24hours to Manchester United’s must win Champions League encounter with RB Leipzig.

Agent Raiola told Tuttosport, “I can boldly say that it’s over for Paul Pogba at Manchester United.”

Paul Pogba’s future in recent months has been the subject of much speculation, despite interests from European top clubs, the player stayed at United.

The Frenchman has however been linked with a return to his former club Juventus and Real Madrid.