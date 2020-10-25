Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda Contracts #COVID19

Poland’s President Andrzej Duda tested positive for coronavirus as the country faces a record spike in cases, an aide said on Saturday.

As advised, President @AndrzejDuda checked the existence of the coronavirus yesterday. It turned out the outcome was positive. The President is all right,’ Blazej Spychalski, Secretary of State in the Office of the President, said.

On Saturday, Poland went into a “red zone” lockdown, including a partial primary school closure.

The move came as an EU country of 38 million citizens on Friday saw a new 24-hour high of 13,632 cases of coronavirus.

Poles have been asked to operate remotely if they can, and with only grades one to three attending classes, primary schools are partly closed.

One week ago, high school and university students moved to distance learning.

Both seniors over the age of 70 were asked to remain at home.

Gatherings are restricted to five people, with weddings prohibited and strict restrictions on the numbers of people allowed in stores, on public transport and at religious services.