Police Apprehend 83 Suspected Cult Members In Benue

By Onwuka Gerald

The Police in Benue State on Wednesday, arrested eighty-three cult members and criminals in various parts of the state.

The disclosure was made known by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Mohammed Mukadass, while briefing journalists at the headquarters on Wednesday.

CP Mukadass said the suspects were also arrested with 10 firearms and seven live ammunition.

Mukadass stated that the seizure and alleged burning of motorcycles in the disturbed Sankera axis of the state, the previous joint of deceased militia leader, Terwase Akwaza, did well to reduce the rate of criminal activities in the area.

Although silent on who burnt the motorcycles, CP Mukadass said the application of the state security council decision to ban the use of motorcycles in Sankera, after the killing of eight persons between the Christmas and new year holidays, is no doubt yielding positive results.