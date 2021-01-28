Police Are Still Brutal In Their Dealings, Amnesty Int’l Alleges

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force are still brutal in their dealings, Amnesty International has alleged.

It accused the Federal Government of failing to bring to justice, those suspected to be responsible for the crackdown by security forces on peaceful #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Tollgate and Alausa in Lagos in October 2020.

Osai Ojigho, Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, was quoted in a statement by the spokesman of the organization, Isa Sanusi, that the authorities had brazenly attempted to cover up the violence, 100 days on from the attacks.

The statement read partly, “Reports from across Nigeria indicate that police violence is still widespread despite government promises of change.

“Amnesty International is concerned that the Nigerian authorities will continue their current ban on protests and reminds the government of its obligations under the Nigerian Constitution of 1999 (as amended) and international human rights treaties to – which the country is a state party – to allow those who gather peacefully to express their views without fear of arrest or intimidation.”