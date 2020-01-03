Police arraign ‘fake’ UNILAG lecturer

The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a 39-year-old fake lecturer, Obi, in an Ojo Magistrates’ Court in Lagos. Obi is charged with three counts of false pretence, fraud and stealing. The prosecutor, Insp. Simon Uche, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 1, 2019 in Lagos. He alleged that the defendant presented himself as a lecturer from the University of Lagos to one Ikeduba. The prosecution also alleged that the accused lied to Ikeduba that he can secure admission into the university. According to prosecution, the defendant requested and obtained N250,000 from the complainant to ”facilitate” the admission process.
