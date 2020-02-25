Police arrest man for allegedly stabbing friend to death over N1,200 debt

A 42-year-old man, Emmanuel Osiben, has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his 38-year-old friend, known as Femi, to death while attempting to recover a N1,200 debt from him.

But Osiben, who owns a viewing centre at the Ijora-Badia area of Lagos, alleged that it was the deceased who attacked him first with a bottle.

The suspect is currently being detained at the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Intelligence and Investigations Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, for culpable homicide.

BreakingTimes learnt at the SCIID that the suspect was arrested by some neighbours who later handed him over to the police at the Badia Division, Lagos State Command.

Osiben, in his confessional statement to the police, admitted confronting the deceased, whom he claimed was owing him N1,200.

He stated, “The incident happened on February 13, 2020 at ijora Badia. I had gone to Femi to collect a debt of N1,200, which he was owing me. But he picked up a quarrel with me and we started to fight.

Some elders who were around separated us and I went to my house to make lunch.

“I was in my house peeling yam when Femi came in and smashed a bottle on my head. I grabbed the kitchen knife I was using to peel yam and stabbed him in the neck.

“We were both bleeding when those who settled our earlier quarrel arrived. We were rushed to the hospital where they confirmed him dead. I was arrested by neighbours and handed over to the police.

“I regret what happened because the deceased was a friend. If not so, why would I have lend him money?”

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, could not be reached for confirmation at the time of filing this report as he was said to be in a meeting.