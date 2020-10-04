Police Arrest Officer Who Shot And killed A 19 Year Old Boy In Apo, Orders For Investigation



The Nigerian Police Force, NPF, has arrested a police officer for shooting and killing one 19 Year old Samson Jonah in the Apo area of Abuja on Saturday.

In a statement by the Federal Capital Territory, FCT Public Relations Officer Assistant Supritendent of Police, ASP Yusuf Mariam stated that the Police Officer identified to have shot the deceased has been arrested, detained and will be charged accordingly.

The statement explained that the Commissioner of Police FCT Command, CP, Bala Ciroma, has ordered a meticulous investigation into the unfortunate incident.

While commiserating with the family and friends of the deceased, the Commissioner of Police wishes to guarantee members of the public that the Command will be lucid in its investigation and ensure the findings are made public, it read.

Recall that an unidentified Police Officer had shot and killed Samson Jonah in Apo on Saturday.