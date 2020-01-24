Police Arrest Pensioners During Protest Against Non-Payment Of Pension

Police have arrested two protesting pensioners in Abia state. The retirees were nabbed for kicking against non-payment of their pension. Geoffrey Ogbonna, the police spokesman, said they were arrested for impersonating leaders of NUP in the state A protest allegedly organised by some pensioners in Umuahia, the capital of Abia state, for failure of the state government to pay their pension arrears has led to the arrest of two persons.

It was reported that the state police command on Thursday, January 23, arrested Daniel Amugo and Chukwuemeka Augustus, who are the chairman and secretary of a group named Abia state concerned pensioners. The vice chairman of the group, John Kalu, stressed that police arrested the two people after their meeting with the commissioner for finance, Aham Uko, in his office. He said that they wanted to embark on a peaceful protest in the city, adding that the commissioner, however, invited their leaders to his office for a meeting.

The spokesman in the state, SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, said the pensioners were arrested for impersonating the leadership of Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Abia.