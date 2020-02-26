Police arrest woman for attempted kidnapping in Niger

Niger State Police Command has arrested a 32-year-old woman, Hassan Bala, of Usuba area, Kontagora, for attempting to kidnap one Umar Sarkin Turaku of Kawo village in the Kontagora Local Government Area of the state.

Bala was apprehended by the police detectives attached to ‘B’ Division, Kontagora, following a tip-off.

The suspect was said to have planned to abduct the victim on February 19, 2020, but was nabbed after Turaku reported the matter to the police.

It was learnt that the victim (Turaku) had received threat calls from the suspect, compelling him to pay a ransom of N5m or risk being kidnapped.

Checks further revealed that Bala, a mother of two children, had separated from her husband before joining kidnapping business.

She told BreakingTimes that it was her man friend who introduced her to kidnapping, which her people were not aware of.

“After separating from my husband, I got a man friend who introduced me to this wicked act and that was how I started to ruin my life because of money. I am a disgrace to womanhood,” Bala lamented.

According to her, “Since I left my husband my life has changed to worse, everything I do is punctuated with trouble. Life is not fair to me in all standards, it is unfortunate.

“I regret my action; my family and friends will definitely desert me, but I pray they find a small place in their hearts to forgive me.”

The Niger State police spokesman, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect had confessed to the crime.

Abubakar said the matter would be charged to court after investigation.