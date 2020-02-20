Police arrest woman for attempting to kidnap friend’s mother

Nasarawa State Police Command have arrested a woman, Paulina Santos, who allegedly planned to kidnap the mother of her friend.

The friend’s husband reportedly works with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

The State Commissioner of Police, Bola Longe, said the suspect was arrested on February 11 by police operatives attached to the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping unit.

He said the suspect, who hails from Ogbadigbo Local Government Area of Benue State, was a resident of Azuba Bashayi, Lafia North Development Area of Nasarawa State.

She works as a casual staff in a Primary Health Care Facility, Daily Trust gathered. She reportedly contacted someone to help her organize a criminal gang that would execute the kidnapping.

The CP said that the suspect confessed to the crime and that she would be arraigned in court upon completion of investigation.