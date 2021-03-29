Police Arrests 5 Suspects Linked to Abuja Kidnap Saga

Detectives of the Nigeria Police in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have arrested five suspects linked with the recent kidnapping at Kiyi village in Abuja.

Read Full Statement Below:

PRESS RELEASE

POLICE ARREST SUSPECTED KIDNAPPERS/RECOVERS FIREARMS

……………. reassures residents of safety

The FCT Police Command has arrested five (5) suspects at Kuje and Daki-biu for being linked to the recent kidnappings at Kiyi Village.

2.The suspects were arrested during coordinated intelligent operations between Friday 26th-Sunday 28th March 2021 by Police operatives from Dawaki Division and the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Squad.

The suspects are: one Abdullahi Haruna, Haruna Musa, Iliyasu Adamu, Micheal Paul and Salisu Abdullahi all male. The suspects confessed to supplying logistics to the kidnap syndicate operating along with Kiyi Village. Exhibits recovered are: two (2) AK 47 rifles, one (1) bajaj motorcycle and thirty (30) rounds of live 7.62mm ammunition.

The effort is underway to arrest other members of the syndicate.

All the suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation. On this note, the Command urges residents to remain calm while reaffirming its unflinching commitment to rid the FCT of every form of criminality and protect the lives and property of residents. The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883 and to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number:09022222352

ASP Yusuf Mariam,

Police Public Relations Officer,

For: The Commissioner of Police

FCT Police Command,

Abuja