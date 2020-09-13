Police Begins Investigation Into The Viral Video Of A Man In Police Uniform Smoking Shisha

The Nigeria Police Force has commenced investigations into the viral video showing a man wearing what appears to be a Nigerian Police Force, NPF, uniform smoking shisha.

In a statement in its twitter handle, the Police Force revealed that the investigation will amongst other things seek to forensically establish the authenticity of the video, the true identity of the man in the uniform whether he is in fact a policeman, an impostor or an actor in a movie scene.

It said, “While not being prejudicial to the ongoing investigations, it is necessary to state that the character exhibited by the man in the uniform is not a true reflection of who we are as a regimented law enforcement agency – our trainings, discipline, norms and tradition.

It appealed to members of the public with useful information that can assist police investigations to help send it to their various social media platforms.