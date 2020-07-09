Police Brutality: Young Man Shot By Police For Not Wearing A Face Mask

An officer of the Nigerian Police force has shot and killed a young man in Orlu Local Government Area, LGA, in Imo State.

Eye witnesses have said the young man was shot by the police man for not wearing wearing a face mask.

After shooting the man the police man disappeared from the scene causing the youths of the area to go on rampage while protesting his death.

Human Rights Activist and Co-covener of the Open Bar Initiative tweeted it this evening

Less than 5 hrs ago, @PoliceNG at #BananaJunction on Orlu LGA of Imo state shot & killed this young man (from Okporo in the same LGA). His crime? They said he wasn't wearing a mask.



Another victim of #COVID19! pic.twitter.com/Uq3P1k96pt — Chidi Odinkalu (@ChidiOdinkalu) July 9, 2020

This young man is another victim of Police brutality citizens of the country face in recent times. Despite the outcry some of these police men still find it more soothing to shoot at harmless citizens them explore other legal methods to get information.