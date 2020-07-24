Police Clear Singer, D’Banj Of Rape Charge, As Seyitan Withdraws Case Against Him

Ms Seyitan Babatayo, the lady, who accused musicoan, Oladapo Oyebanjo popularly known as D’Banj has written a letter to the police withdrawing her petition.

It would be recalled that the Force Public Criminal Investigations Department (FCID) has been investigating the allegation on the directive of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu.

Seyitan, in a letter sent to the IGP dated July 17, 2020, by her lawyer, Olamide Omileye, said she was withdrawing from the case for personal reasons.

The letter read partly: “We hereby officially notify you of our client’s intention to withdraw and discontinue her petition against Mr Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo aka D’Banj for personal reasons.

“Our client further humbly applies that the investigation and all other action that is currently being carried out by the police with respect to the statement.”

Umar Sanda, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Admin) at FCID, said the investigation into the allegation has discontinued due to lack of evidence.

“In view of the foregoing facts, the investigation was discontinued as no substantial evidence to prove the allegation of rape against the suspect,” Sanda said.

It would be recalld that Seyitan had accused D’Banj of raping her in a Lagos hotel in December 2018, an allegation which the musician denied repeatedly.