Police Confirms Invasion Of Edo Deputy Governor’s House

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the invasion of the family house of deputy governor of the state, Philip Shaibu, in Jattu-Uzairue, Etsako West Local Government Area. SaharaReporters had reported how hoodlums allegedly attacked the house on Saturday. It was learnt that one of the hoodlums, who had already scaled the fence, was caught inside the house while others ran away. It was gathered that a patrol team from Jattu Divisional Office responded to a distress call from family members and mobilised to the area. It was further gathered that five persons were arrested by the police in connection with the incident after the suspect caught inside the house mentioned his other accomplices.