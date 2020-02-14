Police debunks rumour of killing Kaduna doctor’s wife, Mrs Ataga

The Kaduna State Police command has debunked report of daughter of murdered Kaduna Doctor’s wife Mrs Ataga, recognizing a police officer as one of her mum’s killers.

The command’s Spokesperson Mohammed Jalige, stated that there is no police officer from the command or anywhere in the country that is involved in the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of Mrs Ataga .

The police also affirmed that the Ataga Family has already decried the news going round in some quarters of social media and has labeled it as fake.

The statement reads in full;

RE: KADUNA KILLING: DAUGHTER RECOGNISES POLICE OFFICER AS ONE OF MUM’S KILLERS

The attention of the Kaduna State Command has been drawn to some Social Media publication alleging the involvement of a Police officer in the unfortunate kidnapping and killing of Dr. Philip Ataga’s wife. 2 The Command wishes to debunk the publication in it totality as fake, fictitious, maliciously fabricated to tarnish the image of the force .To set the record straight, there is no police officer from the command or anywhere in the country that involved in the unfortunate incident that led to the killing of Mrs Ataga .The public should also note that, the Ataga Family has already decried the news going round in some quarters of social media and has labeled it as fake. 3 The Command on receipt of the fake news had immediately swung into action and investigated the purported allegation and found nothing more than malicious blackmail embarks upon by the writer whose motives is unknown. This unprofessional attitude is capable of causing mistrust between the Police and members of the general public. 4 The Commissioner of Police CP UM Muri is calling on the general Public to disregard fake news and urged media outlets to verify any source of security report from the Command’s PPRO before publication as the command will not hesited in dealing decisively with any person (s) who engaged in such malicious action according to the laws of the land.

Late Mrs Ataga’s bullet-ridden body was found inside a bush in Kakau area along Abuja- Kaduna highway, 7 days after she was kidnapped alongside her two kids.