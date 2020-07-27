Police Discovers 15 Children From Torture House In Suleja

The Niger State Child Rights Protection Agency has promised to sue the parents of 15 children they discovered from a house they were persecuted in Suleja.

The revelation was made by the Director General of the Agency, Hajiyah Mariam Kolo on a visit to the COVID-19 isolation centre in Minna, where the kids were medically being attended to.

The children according to her, were rescued due to tip off received by police in the State. The house where the children were kept and tortured was camouflaged as an Islamic centre for study.

The children on their release by the police, had scars all over their body, and were said to have been abuse by their teachers. They later were all transferred to the states child rights agency for proper care.

Hajiyah Kolo stated that ever since the children were received by them, that they have all been well catered for, they feed well and are medically attended to. “We have to be sure that they are medically fit and strong before we unite them with their loved ones”, she added.

According to her, “after the action embarked upon by the state labour union, parents of the abandoned children will be prosecuted in accordance with the law”.

She further appealed to Fathers to meticulously search before enrolling their kids into Islamic schools, so as to avoid giving them to torturers and kidnappers. Added that any parents caught giving their children away or sending them to unknown destination will be severely dealt with.