Police Drag Kogi Commissioner To Court Over Alleged Rape, Torture, Coercion

Kogi State Commissioner for Water Resources, Abdulmumuni Danga has been charged to court by the Nigerian Police for allegedly raping and assaulting a lady, among other charges, over a Facebook post.

The lady, Elizabeth Onyeniyi had petitioned the Police Force Intelligence Bureau, FIB, on her ordeal in the hands of the Kogi Commissioner and other accomplices.

She had alleged that she was not only raped, but beaten mercilessly and threatened, prompting the FIB to invite Danga to appear before the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gender Unit, for questioning on the 2nd of June 2020. The Commissioner was released thereafter.

It was Learnt that investigations by the Gender Unit had been ongoing, leading to the discovery of evidence showing the need for the case to be taken to court.

Oyeniyi had claimed the commissioner stripped her while some men who worked for him watched as some others videoed, as she was being whipped and humiliated.

She said the workers collected her phone and destroyed it so that she will not have a record of everything adding that she was made to apologize to the fans of the Commissioner on Facebook denying what she earlier posted, that the Commissioner is a philanthropist and humanitarian.

She claimed that the Commissioner gave her #30,000 to get a new phone after making the video which she rejected because she felt humiliated for the beating and being stripped naked in the presence of about 15 men.

Ms Onyeniyi claimed that the assault did not end there; that after the attack, the Commissioner drove her to a hotel close to the Kogi State House in Lokoja, the state capital, where he forcefully had sex with her three times overnight.

According to Elizabeth, her ordeal started on March 29, 2020, when she made a post accusing the commissioner of abandoning his step sister, who is a close friend of hers, since he refused to support her financially leading to her friend dropping out of school.

According to credible sources, following conclusion of investigations, the Police is charging Danga along with one Success Omadivi, and some others who are at large.

The seven-count charge sheet was signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Barr at Law), ACP Effiong Asuquo who is the Prosecuting Counsel for the police.

It noted that the case will be prosecuted by the police on behalf of the Federal Government of Nigeria. Both Abdulmumuni Danga and Success Omadivi are to be arraigned at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja Judicial Division.

The seven-count charge include rape, brutality, coercion, torture, falsifying documents and threatening medical officer to forge test result.

The Police charges read, that Danga forcefully had carnal knowledge of Elizabeth Onyeniyi without her consent; and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act, 2015.

The Police said in Count two that Danga with other persons now at large; in Lokoja willfully inflicted physical injury on Elizabeth by flogging her with electric cable wire.

The commissioner was also charged for falsifying documents and threatening medical officer to forge test result.