Police embarrassed as autopsy report counters its claim of deceased dying as a result of ‘high sugar level’ and not torture

The Rivers State Police Command has stated that it is embarassed after a new autopsy conducted on the body of Chima Ikwunado countered its earlier claim of the late mechanic dying as a result of ‘high sugar level’.

Recall that it is speculated that the deceased was tortured to death four days after he was arrested alongside four of his friends by personnel of the Eagle Crack team at the Mile One Police Division in Rivers State on December 23, 2019.

Dr Stevens Musa, the pathologist hired by the family of the deceased countered the police’s claim after making public his findings. He said no dissection was made on the body of the deceased, contrary to the police’s claim of carrying out an autopsy and finding out that Chima died as a result of high sugar level. Musa added that they will be releasing a comprehensive report after 10 days.

“The body that I examined with the observer pathologist showed no dissection that would suggest an autopsy to me. “We have conducted the autopsy; we have done both internal and external examination and we have seen the pathologic evidence from the body that would help us to conclude the cause of death. “We took some tissue samples that we will analyse to confirm the findings under microscopic examination. The pictures taken during the autopsy, the autopsy result with the death certificate would be communicated through the right channel. “We are hopeful that in less than 10 days, this report will be handed over; two weeks maximum. We want you to be patient; you have been patient already and have shown a lot of strength.”

Commenting on the findings made public by the pathologist, Rivers State Police Spokesperson Nnamdi Omoni said the statement it issued earlier on the death of the late mechanic was based of the story the E-Crack commander, SP Benson Adetuyi gave after being interrogated.

He said the E-Crack commander who has already been deployed, brought in an autopsy report allegedly signed by one Dr Obi to back his claim of the deceased dying as a result of high sugar level. Omoni stated that they are startled that Adetuyi could lie to the Commissioner of Police and Force Headquarters in that manner.

The police spokesperson said;