Police In Jigawa Nab 11 men Over Rape Of Preteen

Police authorities in Jigawa confirm eleven men in the state are currently in custody for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

The arrest took place on Sunday as confirmed by spokesperson of the State police command, Abdu Jinjiri, who said the incident said occurred at Limawa Quarters in Dutse Local Government Area of Jigawa State.

The suspects were arrested after the 12-year-old narrated that they raped her on different occasions.

Jinjiri revealed that the arrest was made after reports of a 57 year old man’s suspicious activities at Limawa market were called in. The as yet unnamed man was attempting to lure the 12-year-old girl —to have intercourse with her.

“A case of rape is being investigated at State CID in Dutse. A complaint was received by the Police that one Alhaji Zuwai 57yrs old of Ma’ai village, Dutse LGA was seen at Limawa market trying to lure one Farshina Ibrahim ‘F’ 12yrs old of the same address so as to have intercourse with her.

“In the course of interrogation, the girl opened up and mentioned eleven persons who had intercourse with her severally on different occasions,” Jinjiri revealed in a press statement released on Sunday.

The police spokesperson said most of the suspects confessed to the crime and investigation is currently ongoing.