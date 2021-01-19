Police Kill Two suspected Kidnappers In Plateau

By Onwuka Gerald

Operatives of the Plateau State Police Command has on Monday, shot dead two suspected kidnappers in Plateau.

BREAKING TIMES learnt that the two suspects had earlier kidnapped two persons in Mangu Council Area of the state, ran off before the police shot them dead in a gun battle and rescued the victims.

The development was confirmed by the Spokesman of the Command, Gabriel Ogaba in a statement released on Monday evening.

His words, “In an relentless manhunt for a notorious gang of kidnappers who abducted two persons at Chanso Village in Gindiri on Saturday and fled, the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) and hawk-eyed patrol team of the Command attached to Mangu Division on Monday, stormed the kidnappers’ den, engaged them in gun battle and killed two of its members as others escaping with bullet wounds.

Ogaba continued that the two abducted victims were rescued unhurt and have been reunited with their families, adding that efforts are on to track down other members of the gang.