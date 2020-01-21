Police Man Beat Up Elderly Woman To Death— Man Narrates

Yesterday, January 20, an eye witness of police brutality, took to his twitter account to narrate how a police man had beaten up an elderly woman to death.

He stated:

“A police personnel attached to the Akwa Ibom State Police Command, Mr. Bassey Peter Ikpe (an Inspector of police) reportedly beat up Mrs. Deborah Nkereuwem Nkpenie (whose photograph appears here) to death on Thursday, 16th of January, 2020.

“The incident which occurred in the morning of this fateful day following the invitation which was premised on threats to the deceased by the policeman, was actually against the wise counsel of a senior police officer, the Deputy Commissioner of police

“my Keke which bore the woman. He shouted at her that she was lying about her sickness. He made efforts to drag her out. In anger, he knocked her head by the side rail of the keke. The woman was screaming that, she not well. “She began to suffocate, and found it difficult”

to breath. The police man kept insisting that she was lying. He even told her that, if she wants to die, she should die.”

“As she was screaming, the police man was trying to pull her out of the Keke, her voice grew faint.

We were begging the police man to refrain from his hostile act towards the deceased. He ever refused us taking her to hospital. It was after she breathed her last, that he eventually ordered that she should be taken to the hospital.”

The Deputy Commissioner, Mrs. S. U. Horsefall, a Lawyer, had advised against unprofessional conduct by the said Inspector Bassey Peter Ikpe, including not bringing the both parties before the DC for interview before arraigning in court.”