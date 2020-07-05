Police Nab Chinese Couple For Locking Up 8 Nigerians For 4 Months

A Chinese couple have been arrested in Nigeria for locking up their eight Nigerian employees in their house for four months, refusing them to go home.

The Nigerian Police arrested and paraded the couple in Abuja on Tuesday.

A team of six police officers from the FCT Divisional Police Command in Utako swung into action, following a tip-off by a radio listener who called in during the “Berekete Family” programme of the Human Rights Nigeria and raided the residence of the Chinese nationals at No. 117 Jabi area, Abuja, according to a report by a local online newspaper.

“We were not allowed to move out of the mansion. The couple refused to allow me to go for treatment even when I was very sick. If any of us goes out, a certain percentage of his or her salary would be deducted,” one of the women among the eight rescued Nigerians said to be a domestic staff, lamented.

She added: “Even yesterday, when this man (pointing at one of the workers) sent someone to buy him water, N500 was deducted from his salary that is yet to be paid.”

Similarly, a man among the group who gave his name simply as Alex said he worked as a driver for the Chinese couple.

“I and the seven others have been working as domestic staff of the Chinese couples since the outbreak of Covid-19 in February. They never allowed us to go out since February,” Alex added.

In the same vein, another worker who did not reveal his identity said that 3000 was deducted from his salary because he stubbornly went out to fill his pension form.

All the staff agreed that they were not given food by the Chinese nationals aside their salaries.

While operatives of the police attempted to arrest them, the couples made frantic efforts to call a particular person as they refused to be taken into the waiting vehicle of the police.

But it appeared that the person they were calling instructed them to go with the police, as the wife was heard on phone saying “okay, I would go, I would go.”