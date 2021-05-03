Man Nabbed With Fresh Human Head, Hands In Kwara State

Operation Harmony operatives in Kwara State, have arrested a man in possession of a fresh severed human head and hands along Ajasse-Ipo/Ilorin highway.

This was disclosed by Mr. Okasanmi Ajayi, Spokesman of the state police command, in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

According to the statement, “Today, 3rd May, 2021, at about 06.30 a.m along Ajasse-Ipo/Ilorin road,a team of Operation Harmony on a stop and search duty, stopped one suspected commercial bus and in the process of searching a bag, one boy took to his heels while his partner was held.

“The bag searched and a freshly severed human head and hands of a boy was discovered.”

It said that in the course of interrogation, “The suspect confessed to have killed the victim, named Mohammed in Ajasse-Ipo with his fleeing partner for ritual purposes.

The statement added that, “The suspect took a team of investigators to where the body was dumped for purposes of recovery and subsequent transfer to the hospital for autopsy.”

It said on the strength of the discovery, Mr. Mohammed Lawal Bagega, the state Commissioner of Police, directed the homicide section of the state SCID, to thoroughly investigate the case and arrest anybody connected to the heinous crime.

Bagega advised criminals to vacate Kwara State as the command possesses the capacity to deploy all legal means to deal with criminals to ensure the good people of the state live in peace at all times.

The statement said investigation into the case is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court as soon as it is concluded.