Police nab Ondo civil servant for allegedly dumping accident victim in bush

Police in Ondo State have arrested a Civil Servant with the State Government, Mayomi Fagboye for his alleged involvement in the death of a 30-year-old technician.

Fagboye, a forest guard, was alleged to have knocked down the technician, identified as Ayodeji Busayo, who was said to be on his motorcycle at the time of the accident.

It was learnt that Busayo, a father of three children, got up immediately after the accident, staggered and was stabilized by sympathisers, who held him upright and poured water on him.

Sources said Fagboye had promised to take the technician to the hospital for further treatment but allegedly dumped him in the bush.

Busayo’s decomposing corpse was said to have been recovered in a bush along Idanre Road, Akure.

The spokesman for the Ondo State police command, Femi Joseph, who confirmed the arrest of the guard, said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

Joseph wondered why Fagboye did not take the injured technician to the hospital where doctors would confirm his physical state.