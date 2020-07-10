Police Nab Woman For Pouring Hot Water On Minor In Kogi [Graphic Photos]

Police in Kogi State have arrested a woman, for maltreating a minor under her care.

In photos shared online, the girl is seen standing almost naked, her body covered in a white substance to ease the pain.

The young girl is in pain after her aunt/guardian poured hot water on her body, leaving her with burns.

The assault happened yesterday and the aunt involved was on the run.

Sharing the photos, a Twitter user wrote: “This girl was poured Hot water by her aunt/guardian this morning in lokoja Kogi state. Very disheartening. Wen she hard the police were coming she ran away “

The woman has been apprehended, shes in police detention right. Those who live around said she’s use to such abuse on the young girl.”

