Police nabs man for killing girlfriend over pregnancy ownership

Police in Katsina State has arrested a 27-year-old man, Shafi’u Haruna, for allegedly killing his girlfriend over dispute on the ownership of her pregnancy.

Haruna was arrested last Tuesday following a tip off.

The spokesman for the command, SP Gambo Isah, said Haruna who lived in the Dorawar Natiba area of Birdigau village, in the Kankara Local Government Area of the state allegedly committed the crime in December, 2019.

According to the police spokesman, Haruna tricked 14-year-old Hamsiya Lawal of the same address to a nearby bush where he allegedly smashed her head with a stone.

She reportedly died on the spot.

SP Isah said “The suspect smashed her head with heavy stone, killing her instantly. Investigation is ongoing.”