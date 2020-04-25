Police Officer Who Tested Positive To Covid19 In Lagos State Risks Lives Of Others And Travels To Ondo State For Treatment

Ondo State Governor,Rotimi Arakunrin Akeredolu took to his Twitter handle to narrate the story of a police officer who just tested positive to Covid19, the Governor also expressed his disappointment at the permeability of the states entry point.

In his tweet ,the Governor reported that a police officer was tested for Covid19 in Lagos state but while awaiting his result, he returned back to his hometown in Ondo State. The Governor narrated that when the police officer received his result which tested positive to the deadly virus, he returned bact to Lagos for treatment but after waiting a few days, he got no response so he panicked and returned back to Ondo State for treatment.

Akeredolu expressed his dissatisfaction at the recklessness of the officer in risking the lives of other citizens, The Governor also shared the same disappointment in the level of permeability of the entry points to the state.

Governor Akeredolu further stated that he had called the commissioner of police to inform him of the situation and direct him to double up the security at the Ondo State entry points… read tweets below…

