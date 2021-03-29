Police Open Fire On Shiites Protesters In Abuja, One Killed

Operatives of the Nigerian Police forcefully dispersed protesting members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) in Abuja.

During the incident, which occurred Monday afternoon at the Human Rights Commissions’ office in the highly developed Maitama District, at least one person was fatally shot while many others sustained gunshot injuries.

PeoplesGazette quoted Ibrahim Musa, Shiites spokesman to have said that the deceased, Muhsin Abdallah, was killed by a live bullets when the police engaged the demonstrators with lethal force.

Musa said the IMN members had converged at their usual location in Maitama to protest against the continued detention of their leader, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife.

He said shortly after, police disrupted the “peaceful” procession.

In his words, “Today there was a daily ‘free Zakzaky’ peace protest. However, on reaching the area around Human Rights Commission, where the protesters normally go to lodge their complain, armed security men opened fire on them, killing Muhsin Abdallah instantly and injuring many.”

El-Zakzaky, who has been in police custody, is facing accusations of leading a violent group that has clashed with Nigerian law enforcement agencies, including the army, on multiple occasions in the last few years.