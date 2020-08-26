Police Parade Alleged Killers Of UNIBEN Undergraduate, Recover Firearms

Six persons considered as prime suspects for the killing of an 100 level Student from the University of Benin, Vera Uwaila were recently paraded by the police on Wednesday.

Uwaila who went to church to read, was assaulted by unknown men, raped and died in the hospital she was taken to.

Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo gave an identification of the alleged culprits to be Akato Valentine, Mrs. Tina Samuel, Mrs. Mary Ade, Osabohien, Collins Ulegbe and Nelson Ogbebor.

According to him, “the Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu took it upon himself, due to magnanimity of the issue, to send us to Benin to collaborate with other police operatives from criminal investigation department.

“This success was achieved, due to the collaborative efforts of police operatives; that is why I will use this platform to the the public that the culprits have been apprehended”, he said.

Kokumo meanwhile, stated that the police have seized some number of firearms intended to be used to disrupt proceedings of Edo Gubernatorial election.

He further affirmed that the Edo State Police Command will not relent, until it uncovers every firearms that hooligans and thugs plans using in causing chaos to successful conduct of Edo 2020 election.