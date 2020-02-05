Police parade notorious cultist who enslaved his two wives in Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command on Tuesday, paraded the suspected notorious cultist, Sama’ila Musa, 30, who chained and enslaved his two wives over a long period of time.

Briefing newsmen on Tuesday, in Katsina, spokesperson of the command SP Isah Gambo, said that one of the victims was chained for 10 weeks, while the other was chained for 10 months.

“On 23/01/2020 at about 15:30hrs, based on a tip off, the Command succeeded in arresting one Sama’ila Musa, m, aged 30yrs of Yan-Nabayye village, Rimi LGA of Katsina state suspected to be a notorious member of secret cult group. A team of policemen led by DPO Rimi Division, uncovered the house where the suspect incarcerated his two wives and shackled them with chains.

In the course of investigation police discovered that the victims were having marks and signs of brutalization on their bodies. They defecate in the same room where they were chained, their hair barbed for ritual purposes by the suspect, who also ground pepper in their private parts and eyes during their menstrual periods, suspect also asks them to clean up semen with clothes after having sex with both and asks them to drink the water, among other devilish occultist acts.” said Gambo.

Gambo further said that the police also arrested one Suleiman Salisu, of Yar-Tsamiya village, who was his accomplice.

“One Suleiman Salisu, m, aged 35yrs of Yar-Tsamiya village, Rimi LGA of Katsina state was also arrested as his accomplice. Investigation is ongoing.” he added.

When interviewed by newsmen, the suspect said that he chained them because they abuse drugs, but denied brutalising them.

However, the victims affirmed what the police earlier told newsmen. They further said that they lived in isolation, because nobody wanted to visit their house.