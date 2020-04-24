Police Reacts To Viral Video Of Two Officers Fighting Over ‘Bribe’ In Igueben Edo State (See Video)

Two police officers where seen exchanging blows in Ebele, Igueben Local Government Area in Edo State.

In the video, some people who gathered at the scene tried to stop the officers from throwing punches at themselves.

According to eye witnesses, the two officers; Ozimende Aidonojie and Salubi Stephen were fighting over who was supposed to collect a “bribe”.

See video below.

The Nigerian Police Force has come out to rebuke the disgraceful action of the police officer. The statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba disclosed that the two policemen are currently undergoing disciplinary sanctions in Edo State Police Command Headquarters.

See full statement below.

The two policemen, F/NO 41112 CPL Ozimende Aidonojie and F/NO 516384 PC Salubi Stephen in this viral video have been identified, arrested and detained. They are currently undergoing internal disciplinary sanctions at the Edo State Police Command Headquarters.

The Force wishes to apprise the general public that this show of shame is certainly not in our character and we will not condone such indiscipline.

In the best tradition of transparency and accountability, the outcome of the trial will be made public. This, we believe, will also serve as deterrent to other police officers.

DCP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

23/04/2020