Police Recovers Ogun Missing Mace In Lagos

By Onwuka Gerald

The Lagos State Police Command announced on Friday that it has recovered the mace that was carted from Ogun State House Assembly complex.

Police personnel attached to Trade Fair Station,

recovered the mace at Abule Ado Area of the state.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson for the Command, SP Muyiwa Adejobi said Police operatives worked on intelligence report gotten from the members of the community that someone in an unidentified vehicle, threw out an object into the nearby bush.

After the Police recovered the object, it was later identified to be the missing Ogun State House of Assembly Mace.

The BREAKING TIMES had reported that the mace was allegedly stolen from the House of Assembly compex Ogun State.

The recovered mace has been handed over to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu earlier promised to assist the Ogun State Police Command in the investigation that led to the recovery of the mace.