Police Recruit Dogs To Control Traffic In Supreme Court

January 14, 2020
 

This happened as the apex court resumed the hearing of governorship appeals from six states of the Federation.

The court is hearing the appeals filed by some governorship candidates in Sokoto, Imo, Kano, Benue, Bauchi, and Plateau States.

On Monday, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad, who led a seven-man panel of justices hearing the appeals suspended the proceedings in the court.

He gave the order following the inability of the security operatives to control the crowd and the noise level in the courtroom.

Justice Muhammad directed counsels representing the parties not to appear with more than five lawyers, although he allowed the parties in the case to witness the proceedings.

The police carried out the CJN’s directive and used dogs to control the crowd in the process, while the court resumed sitting thereafter.

