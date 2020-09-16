Police Recruitment 2020: No Date Has Been Fixed For The Aptitude Test

The Nigerian Police Force, NPF, has informed the public and applicants in its ongoing recruitment exercise that no date has been fixed for the aptitude test .

It warned Nigerians to be careful of different information flying around as regards the aptitude test, even as it urged applicant to continue to monitor it’s website and social media platforms for updates.

In a statement made availabe on its twitter handle on Wednesday, NPF explained that the aptitude test is the next phase in the recruitment process.

According to the statement the clarification has become necessary following the deluge of enquiries received by the Force on the subject matter.

It said, “Applicants should rest assured that once the Police High Command fixes a date, it will be widely circulated.

“Applicants are equally advised to monitor the Police website, social media handles and the traditional media for further updates.”