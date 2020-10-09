Police Reports Officer Killed, Another Injured In #EndSARS Protests, As Nigerians Question Presence Of Heavy Ammunition During Peaceful Protest

The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Friday condemned what a statement by the police refers to as “unprovoked and violent attack” on policemen, and alleged damage to police operational vehicles and other assets by ENDSARS protesters in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday.

The Police has informed that the incident resulted in the death of one Police officer, Corporal Etaga Stanley attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, Delta State.

According to the Police statement, Etaga was attacked by the protesters, resulting in his death.

The Police added that another Sergeant Patrick Okuone sustained injuries from gunshot by the protesters.

The Police statement added that the protesters carted away one (1) service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition that was with the deceased at the time of the incident.

Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Delta State to carry out a “discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident, root-out the perpetrators and bring the killer protesters to book.”

Nigerians, responding to the statement on Twitter, have questioned the heavy ammunition touted by the police, on unarmed peaceful protesters.

How In The World Will A Police Be Armed With An Ak47 with 25 rounds Of Live Ammunition While A Peaceful Protest Is Going On Why I Ask @PoliceNG

Why I Ask @UNHumanRights

Why I Ask @hrw

Why I ask @segalink

Why I Ask @CNN

Why I Ask @SaharaReporters

Why I ask @falzthebahdguy — Lil Gabby (@Gabriel_Nzenwa) October 9, 2020

Why are at a peaceful protest ground with live ammunitions, were you there to shoot antelopes? — kim_kimbei (@Kimbei27) October 9, 2020

Nigerians have further questioned the speedy response from the Police towards the death of the officer, in comparison to slow reactions to harassment of citizens.

You are quick to condemning the Violence attacks on police and the death of the officer but you failed to talk about the actions of the police officers that led to the violence and the general actions of the entire police force. Enough is Enough! #EndSarsNow — Mr Bob✌💛⚓⭐⭐ KEW ⛵💕 (@bob_ozed) October 9, 2020

@PoliceNG this same officer killed shot a guy in his manhood and few officers open fire which lead to the death of innocent civilians ( videos posted online ) so how would you resolve that ?? Those that lost their life's apart from the officer what would happen to their — NORTHERN YORUBA BOY🦁 (@Sulyman1065) October 9, 2020

Since your men have been killing Nigerians we’ve not seen a screaming tweet like this from you. While calling for it to be investigated, you should also make a list of people that have died from brutality of your rogue baby SARS and imagine the pain. #EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutality https://t.co/GNJJBhRZDN — 🌴Your Destiny Helper®🕊🌴 (@AyanfeOfGod) October 9, 2020

You people don’t realize that there are witnesses, video footage and numerous accounts against what you are saying? You people have no shame lying unprovoked??? 🤯🤬#EndSARSImmediately #EndSARSProtest https://t.co/IaE2bOG9t0 — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) October 9, 2020