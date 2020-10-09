Police Reports Officer Killed, Another Injured In #EndSARS Protests, As Nigerians Question Presence Of Heavy Ammunition During Peaceful Protest
The Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, Friday condemned what a statement by the police refers to as “unprovoked and violent attack” on policemen, and alleged damage to police operational vehicles and other assets by ENDSARS protesters in Ughelli, Delta State, on Thursday.
The Police has informed that the incident resulted in the death of one Police officer, Corporal Etaga Stanley attached to ‘A’ Division, Ughelli, Delta State.
According to the Police statement, Etaga was attacked by the protesters, resulting in his death.
The Police added that another Sergeant Patrick Okuone sustained injuries from gunshot by the protesters.
The Police statement added that the protesters carted away one (1) service AK47 rifle with breach no 56-2609008 and 25 rounds of live ammunition that was with the deceased at the time of the incident.
Meanwhile, the IGP has directed the Commissioner of Police, Delta State to carry out a “discrete investigation into the unfortunate incident, root-out the perpetrators and bring the killer protesters to book.”
Nigerians, responding to the statement on Twitter, have questioned the heavy ammunition touted by the police, on unarmed peaceful protesters.
Nigerians have further questioned the speedy response from the Police towards the death of the officer, in comparison to slow reactions to harassment of citizens.