Police Rescue Teenager Sentenced to Solitary Confinement by Parents

The Kano Police Command has rescued a 15-year old teenager, named, Aisha Jibrin who was subjected to solitary confinement for 10 years by her own parents.

The Police Public Relations Officer in charge of Kano state Police Command, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who hinted journalists of the ugly development, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, said they received the information on 19 April.

According to him, “the Kano state Police Command wishes to inform members of the general public that on 19 April, 2021, information received revealed that one Aisha Jibrin, (15) of Darerawa Quarters, Fagge Local Government Area, Kano State was solitarily confined for 10 years in a room by her biological parents, named Mohammed Jibrin and Rabi Mohammed of the same address, inside their house without proper feeding and health care.

“On receipt of the report, the Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi raised and instructed a Medical Team and a team of detectives to proceed to the scene, rescue the victim and arrest the culprits.”

The PPRO further stated that, “the teams immediately swung into action. The victim was rescued and rushed to Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital Kano and admitted.

“One suspect named Rabi Mohd (35), a mother to the victim was arrested. Efforts is in progress to arrest the father of the victim who is currently at large.

“However, the Commissioner of Police, CP Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, fsi (Nagari-Nakowa) ordered that the case be transferred to the Command’s Criminal Investigation Department for discrete investigation.”