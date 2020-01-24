Police restrict vehicular movement in affected Kano LGAs ahead of re-run election

Police in Kano have placed a temporary ban on vehicular movement from 12:00am on Friday till late Saturday in nine local government areas of the state ahead of the re-run election scheduled to hold on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Police command in Kano, DSP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa in a statement issued late Wednesday said the measure was meant to ensure free, fair and credible polls in the affected areas.

It would be recalled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC had scheduled the election to fill the vacant seats at both state and national assembly following the decision of the court declaring the seats vacant.

The police said the ban on vehicular movement and other security measures taken were aimed at providing a conducive environment for the eligible voters to exercise their franchise devoid of any intimidation or manipulation.

The affected local government areas according to the statement include Bebeji, Tudun Wada, Doguwa, Rogo, Kumbotso, Kiru and Bunkure. Others are Minjibir and Madobi.

The command also declared zero tolerance to any act of political thuggery, stressing its resolve to deal decisively with anyone caught with offensive weapons before, during and after the elections.

Kiyawa further emphasised that only those with authentic voters card would be allowed into the polling stations. He said the Police would work with sister security agencies to ensure full enforcement of the ban and therefore urged the populace to comply.