Police to auction scrap vehicles, others

The Cross River State Police Command has expressed its readiness to auction nine scrap vehicles, 37 motorcycles and generators, among others.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Ugbo, who announced the auction in a statement issued in Calabar, said the exercise would take place across the state.

Ugbo explained that the auction would take place at the Akim Division, ‘A’ Division and the Atakpa Division in Calabar; Akamkpa Division in the Akamkpa Local Government Area and the Boki Division in the Boki Local Government Area of the state.

She said the auction would be conducted by licensed auctioneers, including Mr Eze Ezeji, Alhaji Nuhu Ismail and Akana Firm.

The command called on claimants or owners of the items to come with the original purchase documents between January 21 and February 3 for authentication.