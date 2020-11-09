Police Transfer Arrested #EndSARS Protester From Lagos To Abuja

The Police has transferred a promoter of the #EndSARS movement, Eromosele Agene, from Lagos to Abuja for organising a protest last week Saturday.

According to his sister, Onomene Agene, the move was done because Lagos is the epicentre of the protest and her brother’s detention could spark a protest in the state.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that Eromosele, who is a musician and a civil rights activist, was arrested by 15 policemen at his home located in the Ikeja area of Lagos State on Saturday.

The activist was subsequently taken before the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and then transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Panti before being taken to Area F, Ikeja.

However, his sister told a national daily that when her brother’s lawyer arrived at the Area F command on Monday, he was informed that Eromosele had been moved.

“He has been moved to Abuja and I think they decided to move him because they would not be able to control the outrage in Lagos,” she said.

It was gathered that Eromosele and some others had planned to hold a protest on Saturday and had distributed fliers to the effect.

Policemen were said to have got hold of the flier, which contained his phone number, tracked his phone and arrested him at his house.