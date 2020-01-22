Police warn against security threats in Akwa Ibom re-run

The Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State, Imohimi Edgal, on Tuesday warned political thugs to steer clear of the area during the re-run poll on Saturday as security agents would use “proportionate force” to checkmate security threats.

Edgal, who spoke at a stakeholders’ meeting held in Essien Udim to brief traditional rulers, politicians and the youth on preparation for the election said, “One thing that was mentioned in the Appeal Court judgment was the pervasive hooliganism; that would not be the case in this election. The police would use proportionate force to secure the electoral environment.

“Any person who invades polling units and cart away materials, I have ordered my men to use fire arms to get them disconnected and arrest them. Essien Udim has been classified as a high risk environment.”

Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mike Igini, reeled out the code of conduct and procedures for the poll, maintaining that card readers would be used to conduct the election.

He said the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission would be involved to checkmate vote buying and selling.

He said, “At the moment, the EFCC is now part of the ICCES. The job of EFCC is to arrest anybody who comes around for the purpose of vote buying. It is a desecration of the ballot. It is debasing. EFCC will be everywhere in Essien Udim.”