Police Warns Of Cultists Attack In South West

The Police Command in Oyo has cautioned members of the public to be weary of the activities of certain cult groups in the state.

The advise as the police command revealed is based on intelligence report which indicated that some groups are warming up for their annual anniversary.

This indication was given by Nwachukwu Enwonwu, the Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command in a signed statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi.

The statement noted that, “The Commissioner of Police wishes to inform the people of Oyo State that the Annual celebration of secret cult groups popularly known as ‘Aiye confraternity’ on 7th July, and ‘Buccaneer’ also known as Eiye confraternity on 8th of August every year across the South-West states has come to the notice of the Command.

“Adequate security measures have been emplaced to forestall any unlawful assembly and breakdown of law and order/ loss of life associated with such unauthorised activities.

“The command further wishes to reassure the people that the Police in Oyo State are on top of the situation and are working assiduously to clamp down on the aforementioned secret cult groups.

“It is worthy of note that concerted efforts have been put in place to respond to security threats from these unlawful secret cult groups who are bent on disturbing the peace equilibrium being enjoyed by the people of Oyo State on the dates.

“The Command hereby enjoins all to go about their lawful businesses as the Police will not give any breathing space to the unscrupulous elements to create chaos or breach the peace in the state.

“The CP warns parents to warn their children and wards to desist from any activity capable of stirring the peace, saying they should not test the will and capacity of the security agencies in the state.”