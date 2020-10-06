Police Will Stage Assaults On Themselves To Bring Back SARS- Twitter User Alleges

Following the ban on the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, a twitter user Ose Anenih has expressed fears that some members of the police force will resort to other means to ensure they get the sympathy of Nigerians to return to the roads .

Anenih who tweets with the name @ose-anenih gives a foreign warning to Nigerians telling them to expect to see staged eyewitness accounts of civilians assaulting police officers.

According to him, in the coming days, the likes of these kind of tweets will fill the trends which will result in public support and sympathy for these members of the police force.

Warning Nigerians, he said” Na Scam.”

His tweet reads, “Expect to start seeing tweets of ‘eyewitness’ accounts of young men assaulting innocent police officers.

“Na scam. The aim is to try to swing public support back towards the police force, ahead of the inevitable crackdown.”

Recall that on Sunday October 4 2020, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu banned the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad, FSARS as well as other tactical units of the force from carrying out routine patrols including other conventional low-risk duties, after massive outcry from Nigerians.

Other tactical squads of the force that also received ban includes the Special Tactical Squad (STS), Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Anto-Cultism Squad as well as other units that are operating at Federal, Zonal and Command levels.

With the ban, IGP explained that they will cease to mount roadblocks, traffic checks amongst other low-risk duties.

The ban comes as the third among other unsuccessful bans in the last three years.