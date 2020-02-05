0 comments

Policeman commits suicide in Yaba cell

by on February 5, 2020
 

A policeman, identified as Eze, has reportedly hanged himself in a cell at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

Our correspondent exclusively gathered that the cop, who was attached to a Dangote factory, was arrested after he allegedly shot dead a man.

“He was brought to the state CID for investigation and prosecution.

“But he hanged himself in the cell around 2 am today. He was attached to the Dangote factory and shot a man dead,” a credible source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said he would call back to confirm.

He had yet to do so as of press time.

READ  Why Nigerian women in Oyo state use child domestic workers

Source: PUNCH

Breaking News, Nation, News, Nigeria

LagosYaba

Chuks Azotani


Be the first to comment!
 
Leave a reply »

 

Leave a Response 