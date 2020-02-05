Policeman commits suicide in Yaba cell

A policeman, identified as Eze, has reportedly hanged himself in a cell at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Yaba.

Our correspondent exclusively gathered that the cop, who was attached to a Dangote factory, was arrested after he allegedly shot dead a man.

“He was brought to the state CID for investigation and prosecution.

“But he hanged himself in the cell around 2 am today. He was attached to the Dangote factory and shot a man dead,” a credible source said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Bala Elkana, said he would call back to confirm.

He had yet to do so as of press time.

Source: PUNCH