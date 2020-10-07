Policeman Involved In George Floyd’s Death Released On Million Dollar Bail Condition

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd, was released on a million dollar bond Wednesday.

He is one of the four officers charged in the death of Floyd. He faces murder and manslaughter charges.

Chauvin, 44, triggered massive outrage after video footage showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for about eight minutes during an arrest on May 25.

He was released Wednesday on a conditional release and is expected to appear in court in March of next year, according to his notice of release filed in court.

Derek Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson says Chauvin posted $1 million bond with conditions.

In addition, the Minnesota Department of Corrections said, “I can confirm he is no longer in our custody.” The court requires he return for his next court appearance in March.