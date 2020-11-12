Political Bandits Desperate To Install Surrogate Leaders Against APC’s Membership Registration — Says PGF DG, Lukman

Salihu Lukman, Director General of the Progressives Governors Forum, has slammed those against the registration of new members for the All Progressives Congress (APC), describing them as political bandits who were desperate to install surrogate leaders.

BREAKINGTIMES recalls that a group of party supporters under the aegis of Concerned APC members threatened to take legal action should the Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, proceed with the registration.

On Tuesday, President Muhammadu Buhari had given the Buni Committee to go ahead with the registration and revalidation exercise.

Reacting to this development in a statement titled, “Campaign against Membership Registration in APC: A Smokescreen for Surrogate Leadership,” made available to journalists in Abuja, Lukman, explained that claims by some party leaders that the mandate given to the caretaker committee didn’t include membership registration, were being dishonest.

According to the PGF DG, “In this age of banditry, it will appear that some of our so-called leaders are as skillful in politics as the criminal bandits ravaging our communities – towns and villages. We must appeal to these so-called leaders to come back to their senses. For anybody to claim our party’s membership, not even emerge as a leader, the legal standing of such a person must be beyond suspect.

“One will expect any leader of the party with any claim of being a progressive or even democratic politician to welcome the need to have membership registration/verification ahead of the APC National Convention.

“In fact, even after membership registration/verification, before we can satisfy that there are legal delegates for any National Convention, APC would require Ward, Local Government, and State Congresses.

“These Congresses need to hold ahead of the National Convention to affirm that the delegates to attend the National Convention have the authority of party members.”

He noted that the debate ought to be about how to conduct both the membership registration and congresses in ways that would assist in resolving the lingering leadership crisis in the party.

“Sadly, it would appear that it is the old challenge of ensuring that the party remained with crisis-prone approaches based on some tight-fisted control of party structures by some leaders,” he added.