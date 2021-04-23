Politicians Sponsoring Bandits To Run Down Buhari’s Govt, Uzodinma Alleges

Politicians are sponsoring the activities of bandits, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has Alleged.

Uzodinma, who spoke while addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting with Buhari at the State House in Abuja, claimed that politicians are funding banditry to run down President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

The governor also urged security operatives to publish the names of those sponsoring bandits in the country.

“What people are doing is to sponsor crisis to the extent that those funding bandits are politicians and I challenge and call on the security agencies to make their names available to the press because what they want to do is to distract a government that is focused,” he said.

BREAKINGTIMES reports that the Northern part of the country recently experienced an upward surge in the activity of banditry.

Niger, Katsina, Kaduna and Zamfara States have recorded more casualties.

Kaduna State government, on Friday, disclosed that three out of the students abducted from a private university in the state by bandits were discovered dead.