Polytechnic students to Buhari: Sack service chiefs or face our wrath

Nigerian polytechnic students under the aegis of the National Association of Polytechnic Students on Friday asked Nigerian Ruler, Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs or they would revolt.

The students gave the ruler a 14-day ultimatum to replace the service chief or face their wrath.

The service chiefs have come under scathing criticism from Nigerians over their perceived inability to tackle growing insecurity in the country.

The National Assembly had two weeks ago asked the ruler to sack the military egg-heads over their poor handling of the nation’s security challenges, saying they have run out of ideas and overstayed their welcome in the office.

The National president of NAPS, Sunday Asuku, who addressed a press conference in Kaduna, said failure by the ruler to hearken to their threat and fire the service chiefs, as demanded by Nigerians, would force the students to take actions that would compel the service chiefs to either resign voluntarily or be sacked.

He said the ultimatum became necessary following the deteriorating security situation in the country.

Asuku said: “The National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) is an umbrella body for all Polytechnics, Monotechnics, College of Technology and other allied institutions awarding National Diploma (ND) and Higher National Diploma (HND) cut across the six geo-political zones of the federation, with the membership strength of over 21.8 million armless battalion students schooling both at home and in the Diaspora.

“The leadership of NAPS sternly frowned at the alarming rate of insecurity in the country, despite the heavy security budget, security votes and numerous borrowings to acquire several facilities and gadgets by Federal Government of Nigeria under President Muhammad Buhari, it’s so disheartening that banditry, insurgence and kidnapping for ransom amongst others still pervade the country.

“The recent kidnap and subsequent killing of University of Maiduguri student, CAN Chairman in Michika local government area of Adamawa State, Dr. Philip Ataga’s wife and children, frequent barricade of the Maiduguri expressway and merciless killing and kidnapping of Nigeria soldiers and Nigerians by Boko Haram and bandits raise greater concern.”